When you open a file in Linux, the question arises: Which of the available applications should be opened? Usually, this question is deferred to xdg-open. But, how does xdg-open know which application is the right one and how do you configure the one you want to use instead?🤓

To get started, try opening your file like so: xdg-open your_path . This is just to confirm what application is opened right now. To configure a different application, first, we have to know about the mimetype of your_path . In this example, I'm asking for the mimetype of an image:

So, the mimetype is image/jpeg . Now we can ask how xdg comes up with the responsible application:

We are increasing the debug level with XDG_UTILS_DEBUG_LEVEL=3 to list the responsible application, and the paths to the config files.

Finally, we can set a new default application. Suppose you want to open jpegs with imv in the future. You will add the responsible desktop entry file. My distribution (Debian) usually ships with a desktop entry file for every package. The Debian package for imv does include a imv.desktop file. Here's how to configure imv as the default for image/jpeg files, then:

This will add the following line to one of your mimeapps.list config files (i.e. .config/mimeapps.list ):

How to create a custom desktop entry file

If an application doesn't have a desktop entry file, or you want to create a custom configuration for your needs, just create a new file in ~/.local/share/applications .

Here is an example of creating a desktop entry file for Emacs, but instead of running Emacs (which would be the default), it uses emacsclient . I'm using this config for all kinds of mimetypes (directories, zip files, etc).

